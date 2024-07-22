Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,55 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1832
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 67 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 170,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 450 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
