Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 67 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 170,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (14)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (5)
  • Rare Coins (30)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (8)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 450 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - July 12, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - July 12, 2023
Seller RND
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1832 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search