1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1828 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 990 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2018.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (46) XF (36) VF (17) F (3) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (4) AU53 (5) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (5) VF35 (2) VF25 (2) VF20 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (12) Service RNGA (3) NGC (7) PCGS (2)

