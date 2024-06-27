Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1828 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 990 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2018.

Russia 1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1828 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

