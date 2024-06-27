Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1828
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (124) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1828 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 990 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- AURORA (14)
- Coins.ee (9)
- Denga1700 (5)
- Empire (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Imperial Coin (15)
- Katz (13)
- MS67 (6)
- MUNZE (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (39)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russian Heritage (12)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1828 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search