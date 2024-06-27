Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1852 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 22,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,006,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1852
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1852 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22088 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264. Bidding took place February 5, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
258 $
Price in auction currency 238 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
