1 Kopek 1852 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1852 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22088 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264. Bidding took place February 5, 2024.

