Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1852 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1852 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1852 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 22,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,006,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1852 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22088 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264. Bidding took place February 5, 2024.

Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ЕМ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
258 $
Price in auction currency 238 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ЕМ at auction Holmasto - May 25, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date May 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ЕМ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ЕМ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ЕМ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ЕМ at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ЕМ at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ЕМ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
