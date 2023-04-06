Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 22,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,790,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1851
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1851 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 50,300. Bidding took place September 12, 2017.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 3750 RUB
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 490 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
12
