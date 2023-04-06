Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 22,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,790,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1851 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 50,300. Bidding took place September 12, 2017.

Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 3750 RUB
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 490 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF25 BN
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ at auction MS67 - September 11, 2019
Seller MS67
Date September 11, 2019
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 26, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

