1 Kopek 1850 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 22,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,843,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1850
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1850 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 671 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
314 $
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
