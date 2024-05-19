1 Kopek 1850 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1850 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 671 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

