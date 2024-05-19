Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1850 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1850 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1850 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 22,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,843,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1850 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 671 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • SINCONA (4)
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
314 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ЕМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ЕМ at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ЕМ at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ЕМ at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ЕМ at auction Empire - July 19, 2019
Seller Empire
Date July 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1850 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search