Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1844 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1844
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1844 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2990 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (9)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (4)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Katz (12)
- Künker (5)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (2)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 45 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search