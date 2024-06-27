Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1844 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1844 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1844 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1844 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2990 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.

Russia 1 Kopek 1844 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 45 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 17, 2020
Seller Denga1700
Date December 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

