Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1843 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,520,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1843
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1843 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 880 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place June 3, 2013.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
