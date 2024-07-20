Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1843 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1843 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1843 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,520,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1843 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 880 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place June 3, 2013.

Russia 1 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

