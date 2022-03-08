Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,55 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,043,580
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1838
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ НА. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 614 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition XF45 BN
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
