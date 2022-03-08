Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,043,580

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ НА. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 614 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition XF45 BN
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - January 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - February 13, 2016
Seller Empire
Date February 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1838 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search