1 Kopek 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ НА. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 614 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition AU (2) XF (4) VF (4) F (2) Condition (slab) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) BN (1)