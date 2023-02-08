1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ КТ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22081 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 288. Bidding took place February 5, 2024.

