Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,55 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ КТ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22081 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 288. Bidding took place February 5, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Russian Heritage (2)
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF45 BN
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
