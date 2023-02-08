Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ КТ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22081 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 288. Bidding took place February 5, 2024.

Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF45 BN
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - May 15, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ КТ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 27, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 27, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

