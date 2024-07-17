1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ НА. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 115,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (25) XF (25) VF (18) F (4) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (5) MS61 (4) AU58 (3) AU55 (4) AU53 (4) AU50 (3) XF45 (2) VF35 (5) VF30 (3) RB (1) BN (16) Service NGC (13) ННР (4) CGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (6)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins and Medals (6)

Coins.ee (1)

Denga1700 (5)

Empire (4)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (11)

Katz (12)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (3)

New York Sale (3)

Niemczyk (2)

NIKO (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Pegasus Auctions (2)

Rare Coins (11)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (1)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (1)