Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,890,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ НА. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 115,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (6)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (5)
  • Empire (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (11)
  • Katz (12)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
407 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2422 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS63 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1837 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search