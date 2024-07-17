Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,55 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,890,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ НА. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 115,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
407 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2422 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS63 BN CGC
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 5
