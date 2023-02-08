1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1923 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (8) XF (4) VF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) MS62 (3) AU58 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) RB (1) BN (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (2)

Empire (3)

Imperial Coin (2)

Katz (3)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (7)

RND (1)

SINCONA (1)