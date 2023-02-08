Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,100,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1923 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Empire (3)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
1686 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MUNZE - March 18, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date March 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - September 14, 2019
Seller Empire
Date September 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - July 24, 2018
Russia 1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - July 24, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 24, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - August 23, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date August 23, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - March 29, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date March 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - February 28, 2016
Russia 1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - February 28, 2016
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - February 13, 2016
Seller Empire
Date February 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1836 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search