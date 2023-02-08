Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1836 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,55 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,100,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1923 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
1686 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 24, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
