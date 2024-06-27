1 Kopek 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1835 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (18) XF (28) VF (4) F (3) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS63 (11) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (5) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (5) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF25 (2) DETAILS (2) RB (1) BN (10) Service NGC (11) PCGS (2)

