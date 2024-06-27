Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,750,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1835 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia 1 Kopek 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1835 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

