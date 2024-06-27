Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1835 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,55 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,750,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1835 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
