Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,020,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1834 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1913 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (8)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Via (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MUNZE - August 4, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date August 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition XF45 BN
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - May 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date May 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

