Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Auction Prices (58) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1834 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1913 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1834 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
