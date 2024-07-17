Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,55 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,882,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1833
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34764 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1006 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
