1 Kopek 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34764 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

