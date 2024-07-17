Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,882,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34764 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

Russia 1 Kopek 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1006 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

