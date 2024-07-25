Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,400,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24713 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Russia 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 5506 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - November 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price

