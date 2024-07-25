1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24713 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

