Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,55 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,400,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1832
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (201) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24713 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (22)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- AURORA (14)
- BAC (2)
- Coins and Medals (5)
- Coins.ee (4)
- CoinsNB (2)
- COINSNET (2)
- Denga1700 (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (14)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Imperial Coin (15)
- Katz (15)
- Künker (11)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- MS67 (4)
- MUNZE (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (7)
- NIKO (3)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rare Coins (18)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (4)
- Roma Numismatics (3)
- Russian Heritage (9)
- Russiancoin (5)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (4)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 5506 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search