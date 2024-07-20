Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 48,266,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1829
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (188) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1829 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 82,500. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
22 $
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
