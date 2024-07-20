Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 48,266,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (188) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1829 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 82,500. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Russia 1 Kopek 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 1 Kopek 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction CoinsNB - August 10, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date August 10, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1829 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

