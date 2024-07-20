1 Kopek 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1829 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 82,500. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition UNC (47) AU (44) XF (56) VF (27) F (1) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (11) MS63 (5) MS62 (12) MS61 (4) MS60 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (6) AU53 (6) AU50 (6) XF45 (5) XF40 (8) VF35 (4) VF30 (6) VF25 (3) DETAILS (4) RB (3) BN (29) Service NGC (15) ННР (9) CGC (3) RNGA (1) PCGS (5)

