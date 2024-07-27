Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 43,015,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1828
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (193) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1828 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 588 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place April 22, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (17)
- AURORA (11)
- BAC (12)
- Baldwin's (2)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (7)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (6)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Empire (6)
- Frühwald (10)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (9)
- Imperial Coin (13)
- Katz (16)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (7)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (10)
- Rauch (8)
- RedSquare (9)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- VL Nummus (5)
- WAG (5)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Восточно-европейский (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
971 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1828 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search