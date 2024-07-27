Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 43,015,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (193) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1828 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 588 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place April 22, 2013.

Russia 1 Kopek 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
971 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - February 22, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Nomisma - September 3, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1828 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

