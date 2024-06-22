Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1846 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1846 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1846 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1846 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 707 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (5)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 43 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 16002 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Numisor - November 15, 2019
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Alexander - June 13, 2018
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Alexander - June 13, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1846 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/4 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search