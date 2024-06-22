Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1846 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1846
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1846 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 707 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 16002 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
