Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1845 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1845 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1845 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1845 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 52,500. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (4)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (3)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 360 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction MS67 - June 28, 2023
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Empire - September 15, 2022
Seller Empire
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

