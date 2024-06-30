Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1845 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1845 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 52,500. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 360 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
