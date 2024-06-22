Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1844 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1844
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1844 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 95,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3300 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
