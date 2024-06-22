Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1844 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1844 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1844 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1844 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 95,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.

Russia 1/4 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3300 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

