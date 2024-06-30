Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1843 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1843 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1843 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,006,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1843 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1040 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 130 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS61 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

