1/4 Kopek 1843 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,006,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1843
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1843 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1040 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
