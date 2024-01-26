Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1843 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,664,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1843
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1843 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1663 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS65
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
