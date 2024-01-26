Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1843 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1843 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1843 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,664,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1843 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (4)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1663 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction AURORA - March 30, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction MS67 - December 18, 2019
Seller MS67
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1843 ЕМ at auction New York Sale - January 6, 2011
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2011
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1843 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/4 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search