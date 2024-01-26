1/4 Kopek 1843 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1843 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (8) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) AU58 (3) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (5) Service NGC (5) RNGA (1)