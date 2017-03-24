Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1845 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place March 24, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1845 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/2 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search