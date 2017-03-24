Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1845 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place March 24, 2017.
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
