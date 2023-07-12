1/2 Kopek 1847 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1847 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 350. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

