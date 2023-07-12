Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1847 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,532,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1847
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1847 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 350. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition XF45 BN
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
