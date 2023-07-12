Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1847 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1847 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1847 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,532,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1847 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 350. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Höhn - March 15, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date March 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date June 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition XF45 BN
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Alexander - February 15, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date February 15, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
