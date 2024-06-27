Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1846 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1846 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1846 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1846 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
546 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction AURORA - February 19, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Empire - September 14, 2019
Seller Empire
Date September 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 23, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 23, 2019
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price

