Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1846 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1846
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1846 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
546 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
