Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1845 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1243 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 500. Bidding took place October 23, 2017.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition XF40 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

