1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1845 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1243 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 500. Bidding took place October 23, 2017.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (19) XF (34) VF (20) F (4) No grade (17) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) MS62 (6) MS61 (2) AU58 (6) AU55 (1) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (6) XF40 (5) VF35 (11) VF30 (3) DETAILS (7) RB (1) BN (17) Service RNGA (7) NGC (13) CGC (5)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

AURORA (10)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (2)

Imperial Coin (22)

Katz (8)

La Galerie Numismatique (4)

MS67 (5)

MUNZE (4)

Numisbalt (6)

Rare Coins (20)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (13)

Russiancoin (7)

SINCONA (1)