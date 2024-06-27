Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1845 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1845
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1845 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1243 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 500. Bidding took place October 23, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (10)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Imperial Coin (22)
- Katz (8)
- La Galerie Numismatique (4)
- MS67 (5)
- MUNZE (4)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Rare Coins (20)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (13)
- Russiancoin (7)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition XF40 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search