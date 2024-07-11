Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1844 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1844
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1844 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 51,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 15500 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
