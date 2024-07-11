1/2 Kopek 1844 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1844 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 51,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.

Сondition UNC (38) AU (20) XF (24) VF (16) VG (1) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS63 (5) MS62 (13) MS61 (8) AU58 (3) AU55 (4) AU53 (1) XF45 (7) XF40 (4) VF35 (2) VF30 (2) VF20 (3) VG8 (1) DETAILS (2) BN (33) Service ННР (8) RNGA (5) NGC (16) CGC (6) PCGS (1)

