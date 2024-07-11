Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1844 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1844 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1844 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1844 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 51,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (3)
  • Imperial Coin (14)
  • Katz (10)
  • MS67 (9)
  • MUNZE (12)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Rare Coins (26)
  • Russian Heritage (11)
  • Russiancoin (4)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 15500 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

