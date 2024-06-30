1/2 Kopek 1843 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1843 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 93 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.

Сondition UNC (23) AU (10) XF (18) VF (9) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (4) MS62 (8) MS61 (3) MS60 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (3) VF30 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (21) Service RNGA (6) NGC (11) ННР (3) PCGS (2) CGC (1)

