Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1843 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1843
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1843 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 93 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (5)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (9)
- Katz (3)
- MS67 (8)
- MUNZE (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (9)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (11)
- Russiancoin (10)
- SINCONA (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 877 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS60 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search