Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1843 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1843 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1843 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1843 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 93 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 877 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS60 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

