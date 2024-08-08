Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Medal 1836 "In memory of the 10th anniversary of the coronation of Nicholas I" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Medal 1836 "In memory of the 10th anniversary of the coronation of Nicholas I" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Medal 1836 "In memory of the 10th anniversary of the coronation of Nicholas I" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,08 g
  • Pure gold (0,3856 oz) 11,9944 g
  • Diameter 27,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Medal
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Medal 1836 "In memory of the 10th anniversary of the coronation of Nicholas I", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1836 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins Medal Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search