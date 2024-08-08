Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Medal 1836 "In memory of the 10th anniversary of the coronation of Nicholas I" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,08 g
- Pure gold (0,3856 oz) 11,9944 g
- Diameter 27,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Medal
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Medal 1836 "In memory of the 10th anniversary of the coronation of Nicholas I", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
