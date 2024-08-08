Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД "In memory of the beginning of the minting of gold from the Kolyvan-Voskresensk mines" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1832
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1832 "In memory of the beginning of the minting of gold from the Kolyvan-Voskresensk mines" with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 627 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 15,000,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition PF64 RNGA
Selling price
199445 $
Price in auction currency 18000000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition PF63
Selling price
239986 $
Price in auction currency 15000000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition PF63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition PF65 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date January 7, 2007
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition AU
Selling price
******
