5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД "In memory of the beginning of the minting of gold from the Kolyvan-Voskresensk mines" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1832 "In memory of the beginning of the minting of gold from the Kolyvan-Voskresensk mines" with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 627 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 15,000,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.

