Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД "In memory of the beginning of the minting of gold from the Kolyvan-Voskresensk mines" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД "In memory of the beginning of the minting of gold from the Kolyvan-Voskresensk mines" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД "In memory of the beginning of the minting of gold from the Kolyvan-Voskresensk mines" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1832 "In memory of the beginning of the minting of gold from the Kolyvan-Voskresensk mines" with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 627 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 15,000,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД "In memory of the beginning of the minting of gold from the Kolyvan-Voskresensk mines" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД "In memory of the beginning of the minting of gold from the Kolyvan-Voskresensk mines" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition PF64 RNGA
Selling price
199445 $
Price in auction currency 18000000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД "In memory of the beginning of the minting of gold from the Kolyvan-Voskresensk mines" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition PF63
Selling price
239986 $
Price in auction currency 15000000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД "In memory of the beginning of the minting of gold from the Kolyvan-Voskresensk mines" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД "In memory of the beginning of the minting of gold from the Kolyvan-Voskresensk mines" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition PF63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД "In memory of the beginning of the minting of gold from the Kolyvan-Voskresensk mines" at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД "In memory of the beginning of the minting of gold from the Kolyvan-Voskresensk mines" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition PF65 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД "In memory of the beginning of the minting of gold from the Kolyvan-Voskresensk mines" at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД "In memory of the beginning of the minting of gold from the Kolyvan-Voskresensk mines" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД "In memory of the beginning of the minting of gold from the Kolyvan-Voskresensk mines" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД "In memory of the beginning of the minting of gold from the Kolyvan-Voskresensk mines" at auction New York Sale - January 6, 2011
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД "In memory of the beginning of the minting of gold from the Kolyvan-Voskresensk mines" at auction CNG - January 7, 2007
Seller CNG
Date January 7, 2007
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД "In memory of the beginning of the minting of gold from the Kolyvan-Voskresensk mines" at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД "In memory of the beginning of the minting of gold from the Kolyvan-Voskresensk mines" at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД "In memory of the beginning of the minting of gold from the Kolyvan-Voskresensk mines" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

