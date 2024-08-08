Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1836 СПБ "In memory of the 10th anniversary of the Coronation". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Roubles 1836 СПБ "In memory of the 10th anniversary of the Coronation" Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Roubles 1836 СПБ "In memory of the 10th anniversary of the Coronation" Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,08 g
  • Pure gold (0,3856 oz) 11,9944 g
  • Diameter 27,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1836 "In memory of the 10th anniversary of the Coronation" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 528 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 260,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2018.

Russia 10 Roubles 1836 СПБ "In memory of the 10th anniversary of the Coronation" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
140444 $
Price in auction currency 130000 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1836 СПБ "In memory of the 10th anniversary of the Coronation" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
204000 $
Price in auction currency 204000 USD
Russia 10 Roubles 1836 СПБ "In memory of the 10th anniversary of the Coronation" at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PF62 RNGA
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Roubles 1836 СПБ "In memory of the 10th anniversary of the Coronation" at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Roubles 1836 СПБ "In memory of the 10th anniversary of the Coronation" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 3, 2018
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 3, 2018
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Roubles 1836 СПБ "In memory of the 10th anniversary of the Coronation" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Roubles 1836 СПБ "In memory of the 10th anniversary of the Coronation" at auction RND - February 25, 2017
Seller RND
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller RND
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1836 СПБ "In memory of the 10th anniversary of the Coronation" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1836 СПБ "In memory of the 10th anniversary of the Coronation" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Roubles 1836 СПБ "In memory of the 10th anniversary of the Coronation" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2009
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2009
Condition MS62
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Roubles 1836 СПБ "In memory of the 10th anniversary of the Coronation" at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Roubles 1836 СПБ "In memory of the 10th anniversary of the Coronation" at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Roubles 1836 СПБ "In memory of the 10th anniversary of the Coronation" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Roubles 1836 СПБ "In memory of the 10th anniversary of the Coronation" at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Roubles 1836 СПБ "In memory of the 10th anniversary of the Coronation" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1836 "In memory of the 10th anniversary of the Coronation", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

