10 Roubles 1836 СПБ "In memory of the 10th anniversary of the Coronation". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,08 g
- Pure gold (0,3856 oz) 11,9944 g
- Diameter 27,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1836 "In memory of the 10th anniversary of the Coronation" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 528 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 260,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2018.
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
140444 $
Price in auction currency 130000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
204000 $
Price in auction currency 204000 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PF62 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 3, 2018
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2009
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
