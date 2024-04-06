Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1756 ММД МБ (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 6,46 g
- Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 851,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1756
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (207)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1756 with mark ММД МБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30411 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,600. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
