Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1756 ММД МБ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1756 ММД МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polupoltinnik 1756 ММД МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 6,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 851,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (207)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1756 with mark ММД МБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30411 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,600. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (38)
  • AURORA (5)
  • BAC (5)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (10)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (9)
  • Grün (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (17)
  • Katz (13)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (9)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rare Coins (18)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • RND (7)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)
  • Russian Heritage (8)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Spink (5)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1756 ММД МБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Polupoltinnik 1756 ММД МБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1756 ММД МБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Polupoltinnik 1756 ММД МБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1756 ММД МБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1756 ММД МБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1756 ММД МБ at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - March 16, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1756 ММД МБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Russia Polupoltinnik 1756 ММД МБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1756 ММД МБ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1756 ММД МБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1756 ММД МБ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1756 ММД МБ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1756 ММД МБ at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1756 ММД МБ at auction Heritage - October 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1756 ММД МБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1756 ММД МБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1756 ММД МБ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1756 ММД МБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1756 ММД МБ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1756 ММД МБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1756 ММД МБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1756 ММД МБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1756 ММД МБ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1756 ММД МБ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1756 ММД МБ at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1756 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Polupoltinnik Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search