Polupoltinnik 1756 ММД МБ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1756 with mark ММД МБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30411 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,600. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (43) XF (55) VF (79) F (6) G (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (5) MS60 (3) AU58 (5) AU55 (8) AU53 (9) AU50 (7) XF45 (9) XF40 (9) VF35 (12) VF30 (3) VF25 (1) VF20 (4) DETAILS (1) Service RNGA (8) NGC (8) ННР (11) PCGS (3) CGC (1)

