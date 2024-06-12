Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД МБ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 6,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1754 with mark ММД МБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5278 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (8)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД МБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition F12
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД МБ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД МБ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД МБ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД МБ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
203 $
Price in auction currency 186 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД МБ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД МБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД МБ at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД МБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД МБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД МБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД МБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД МБ at auction MUNZE - August 4, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date August 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД МБ at auction MUNZE - March 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД МБ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД МБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД МБ at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД МБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД МБ at auction MUNZE - July 15, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date July 15, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД МБ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД МБ at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1754 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

