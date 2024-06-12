Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД МБ (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 6,46 g
- Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1754
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1754 with mark ММД МБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5278 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition F12
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
