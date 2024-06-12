Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД МБ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1754 with mark ММД МБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5278 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

