Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД IП (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД IП - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД IП - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 6,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 689,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1754 with mark ММД IП. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34927 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 411. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД IП at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД IП at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД IП at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД IП at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД IП at auction Alexander - February 15, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date February 15, 2016
Condition F15
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД IП at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД IП at auction Empire - March 15, 2013
Seller Empire
Date March 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД IП at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1754 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

