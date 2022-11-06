Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД IП (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 6,46 g
- Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 689,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1754
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1754 with mark ММД IП. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34927 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 411. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 15, 2016
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1754 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search