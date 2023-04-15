Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД А (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД А - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД А - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 6,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1751 with mark ММД А. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1089 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 900. Bidding took place January 10, 2013.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД А at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД А at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД А at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД А at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД А at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД А at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД А at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД А at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД А at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД А at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД А at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД А at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД А at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД А at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД А at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД А at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД А at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД А at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2019
Condition No grade
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД А at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД А at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД А at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
