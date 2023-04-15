Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД А (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 6,46 g
- Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1751
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1751 with mark ММД А. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1089 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 900. Bidding took place January 10, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1751 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
