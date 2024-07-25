Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД. Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Without mintmasters mark

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 6,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 884,572

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1751 with mark ММД. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6113 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place October 17, 2013.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 17250 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

