Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД. Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1751 with mark ММД. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6113 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place October 17, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (13) XF (37) VF (41) F (6) No grade (20) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (4) AU50 (1) XF45 (6) XF40 (4) VF35 (4) VF30 (6) VF25 (7) VF20 (4) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (8) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (15)

AURORA (5)

Coins and Medals (3)

Darabanth (1)

Empire (6)

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Grün (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (6)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (17)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (7)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

NIKO (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (9)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (9)

Russiancoin (15)

SINCONA (3)

WAG (1)

Знак (2)