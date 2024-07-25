Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1751 ММД. Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Without mintmasters mark
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 6,46 g
- Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 884,572
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1751
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1751 with mark ММД. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6113 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place October 17, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (15)
- AURORA (5)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Darabanth (1)
- Empire (6)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Grün (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (6)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (17)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (7)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (9)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (9)
- Russiancoin (15)
- SINCONA (3)
- WAG (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 17250 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1751 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search