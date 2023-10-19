Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 6,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 318,324

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1749 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7052 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 11, 2011.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 53 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД at auction Rauch - December 9, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД at auction Via - November 23, 2021
Seller Via
Date November 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД at auction MS67 - April 15, 2020
Seller MS67
Date April 15, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД at auction Katz - December 1, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
