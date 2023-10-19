Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 6,46 g
- Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 318,324
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1749
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1749 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7052 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 11, 2011.
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1749 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
