Polupoltinnik 1749 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1749 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7052 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 11, 2011.

