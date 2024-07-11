Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 6,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 368,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1746
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1746 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 24,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2014.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 10750 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Russia Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД at auction Russian Heritage - August 7, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition G4
Selling price

