Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 6,46 g
- Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 368,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1746
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1746 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 24,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (18)
- AURORA (3)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Empire (5)
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- Imperial Coin (9)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
- Rauch (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- RND (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (10)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 10750 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1746 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search