Polupoltinnik 1746 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1746 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 24,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (21) XF (23) VF (27) F (2) G (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) AU58 (5) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (8) XF40 (1) VF35 (3) VF30 (5) VF25 (6) G4 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1) RNGA (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (18)

AURORA (3)

Busso Peus (1)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (5)

Felzmann (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Holmasto (1)

Imperial Coin (9)

Katz (2)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (1)

MUNZE (2)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (8)

Rauch (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

RND (3)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (10)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Westfälische (1)

Знак (1)