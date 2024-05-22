Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Poltina 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1761 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ НК. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - May 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
5078 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
5475 $
Price in auction currency 4701 EUR
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Imperial Coin - November 7, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 7, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - October 18, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1761 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

