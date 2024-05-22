Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1761 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1761
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1761 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ НК. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (5)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (4)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
5078 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
5475 $
Price in auction currency 4701 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1761 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
