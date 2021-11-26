Poltina 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1759 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ НК. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 35,000. Bidding took place April 11, 2020.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) Service NGC (2)