Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1759
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1759 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ НК. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 35,000. Bidding took place April 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Katz (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
11000 $
Price in auction currency 11000 USD
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
9206 $
Price in auction currency 686398 RUB
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
