Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Poltina 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1759 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark СПБ НК. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 35,000. Bidding took place April 11, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
11000 $
Price in auction currency 11000 USD
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
9206 $
Price in auction currency 686398 RUB
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction AURORA - March 27, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date March 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1759 СПБ НК "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1759 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1759 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search