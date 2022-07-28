Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1754 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Poltina 1754 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1754 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 154,280

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1754 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,750. Bidding took place March 24, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
878 $
Price in auction currency 860 EUR
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
776 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction AURORA - October 21, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Imperial Coin - October 2, 2018
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Imperial Coin - October 2, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Rauch - April 20, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date April 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Rauch - September 20, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date September 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1754 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1754 "Bust portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1754 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search