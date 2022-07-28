Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1754 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 154,280
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1754
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1754 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,750. Bidding took place March 24, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (2)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
776 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1754 "Bust portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search