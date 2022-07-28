Poltina 1754 СПБ ЯI "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1754 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,750. Bidding took place March 24, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (5) VF (6) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) VF25 (1)