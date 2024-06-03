Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1752 СПБ IМ "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 106,062
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1752
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1752 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ IМ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6452 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (4)
- NIKO (1)
- RND (1)
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
386 $
Price in auction currency 356 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1752 "Bust portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search