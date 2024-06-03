Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1752 СПБ IМ "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Poltina 1752 СПБ IМ "Bust portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1752 СПБ IМ "Bust portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 106,062

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1752
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1752 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ IМ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6452 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ IМ "Bust portrait" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
386 $
Price in auction currency 356 EUR
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ IМ "Bust portrait" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ IМ "Bust portrait" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ IМ "Bust portrait" at auction Empire - July 8, 2021
Seller Empire
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ IМ "Bust portrait" at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ IМ "Bust portrait" at auction NIKO - May 17, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ IМ "Bust portrait" at auction AURORA - August 22, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date August 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ IМ "Bust portrait" at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ IМ "Bust portrait" at auction Alexander - November 26, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ IМ "Bust portrait" at auction Empire - September 26, 2015
Seller Empire
Date September 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ IМ "Bust portrait" at auction Empire - April 17, 2015
Seller Empire
Date April 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ IМ "Bust portrait" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ IМ "Bust portrait" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ IМ "Bust portrait" at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ IМ "Bust portrait" at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ IМ "Bust portrait" at auction Künker - March 10, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ IМ "Bust portrait" at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1752 СПБ IМ "Bust portrait" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1752 "Bust portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

