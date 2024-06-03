Poltina 1752 СПБ IМ "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1752 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ IМ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6452 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Сondition AU (4) XF (10) VF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) F12 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2)