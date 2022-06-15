Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1748 СПБ "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Poltina 1748 СПБ "Bust portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1748 СПБ "Bust portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 33,388

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1748
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1748 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 300,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2017.

Russia Poltina 1748 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
463 $
Price in auction currency 27000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1748 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1748 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
2766 $
Price in auction currency 206847 RUB
Russia Poltina 1748 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Empire - June 26, 2020
Seller Empire
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1748 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction AURORA - February 19, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1748 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1748 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1748 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1748 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction AURORA - June 3, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 3, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1748 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Empire - April 27, 2019
Seller Empire
Date April 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1748 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1748 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction RND - June 21, 2018
Seller RND
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1748 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1748 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1748 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Rauch - April 20, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date April 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1748 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1748 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1748 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Empire - September 26, 2015
Seller Empire
Date September 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1748 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Empire - February 21, 2015
Seller Empire
Date February 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1748 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1748 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition XF45
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1748 "Bust portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

