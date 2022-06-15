Poltina 1748 СПБ "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1748 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 300,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2017.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (3) XF (10) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS61 (6) AU58 (1) XF45 (2) Service ННР (2) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

AURORA (2)

Empire (5)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Imperial Coin (2)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (1)

RND (3)

Russian Heritage (2)

SINCONA (2)