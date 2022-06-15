Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1748 СПБ "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 33,388
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1748
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1748 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 300,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2017.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
463 $
Price in auction currency 27000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
2766 $
Price in auction currency 206847 RUB
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
