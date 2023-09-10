Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1743 СПБ "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1743
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1743 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 255,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3200 $
Price in auction currency 3200 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller HAYNAULT
Date April 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
