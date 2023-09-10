Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1743 СПБ "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Poltina 1743 СПБ "Bust portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1743 СПБ "Bust portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1743
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1743 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 255,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3200 $
Price in auction currency 3200 USD
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction OLNZ - February 17, 2021
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 19, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction HAYNAULT - April 28, 2020
Seller HAYNAULT
Date April 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1743 СПБ "Bust portrait" at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1743 "Bust portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

