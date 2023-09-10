Poltina 1743 СПБ "Bust portrait" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1743 "Bust portrait" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 255,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.

Сondition AU (16) XF (6) VF (10) F (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) AU55 (5) AU53 (4) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF30 (3) VF25 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (5) RNGA (5)

