Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1744 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 106,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1744
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1744 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (23)
- AURORA (3)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- New York Sale (2)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- WCN (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
411 $
Price in auction currency 36000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
366 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition G DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
123
