Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1744 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Poltina 1744 ММД - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1744 ММД - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 106,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1744
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1744 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (23)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1744 ММД at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
411 $
Price in auction currency 36000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1744 ММД at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
366 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1744 ММД at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1744 ММД at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1744 ММД at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1744 ММД at auction Знак - December 2, 2022
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1744 ММД at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia Poltina 1744 ММД at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1744 ММД at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1744 ММД at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition G DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1744 ММД at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Russia Poltina 1744 ММД at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1744 ММД at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia Poltina 1744 ММД at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1744 ММД at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Russia Poltina 1744 ММД at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1744 ММД at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Russia Poltina 1744 ММД at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1744 ММД at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Russia Poltina 1744 ММД at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1744 ММД at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Russia Poltina 1744 ММД at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1744 ММД at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Russia Poltina 1744 ММД at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1744 ММД at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Russia Poltina 1744 ММД at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1744 ММД at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Russia Poltina 1744 ММД at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1744 ММД at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1744 ММД at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1744 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

