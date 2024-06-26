Poltina 1744 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1744 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2011.

