Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 IШ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 IШ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 IШ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,42 g
  • Pure silver (0,0584 oz) 1,815 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1752
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 with mark IШ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2095 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 725. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (13)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (11)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 IШ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 IШ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 IШ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 IШ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 IШ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 IШ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 IШ at auction Empire - September 21, 2023
Seller Empire
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 IШ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 IШ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 IШ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 IШ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 IШ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 IШ at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 IШ at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 IШ at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 IШ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 IШ at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 IШ at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 IШ at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 IШ at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 IШ at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 IШ at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 IШ at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 IШ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 IШ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 IШ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 IШ at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1752 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Grivennik (10 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search