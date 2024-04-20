Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 IШ (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,42 g
- Pure silver (0,0584 oz) 1,815 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1752
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 with mark IШ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2095 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 725. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (10)
- AURORA (2)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coins.ee (3)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Empire (13)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (11)
- Katz (7)
- Künker (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Rauch (3)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Empire
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1752 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search