Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 . This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6463 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (79) XF (100) VF (92) F (9) VG (5) G (1) No grade (21) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) MS61 (3) MS60 (4) AU58 (6) AU55 (22) AU53 (8) AU50 (3) XF45 (18) XF40 (20) VF35 (13) VF30 (10) VF25 (6) VF20 (1) F15 (1) F12 (1) VG10 (1) DETAILS (4) Service ННР (10) NGC (17) CGC (2) RNGA (4) PCGS (2)

