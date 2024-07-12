Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,42 g
- Pure silver (0,0584 oz) 1,815 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,265,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1748
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (325)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 . This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6463 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 12500 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU55 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
