Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,42 g
  • Pure silver (0,0584 oz) 1,815 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,265,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1748
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (325)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 . This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6463 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (50)
  • AURORA (25)
  • Coins and Medals (8)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (20)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (46)
  • Katz (26)
  • Künker (12)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (4)
  • London Coins (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Naumann (2)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Numision (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (30)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RedSquare (5)
  • RND (6)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (27)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 12500 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU55 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1748 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1748 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Grivennik (10 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search