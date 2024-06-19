Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,42 g
  • Pure silver (0,0584 oz) 1,815 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 870,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1746
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 . This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 96,500. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (17)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • Empire (9)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (11)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (14)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (5)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Rauch (6)
  • RND (5)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 at auction RND - July 12, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 at auction RND - July 12, 2023
Seller RND
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1746 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Grivennik (10 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search