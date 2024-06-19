Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,42 g
- Pure silver (0,0584 oz) 1,815 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 870,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1746
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 . This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 96,500. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
