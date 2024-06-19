Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1746 . This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 96,500. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (9) XF (44) VF (36) F (12) No grade (3) Condition (slab) AU55 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (9) VF35 (10) VF30 (1) F15 (7) Service ННР (2) NGC (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (17)

AURORA (4)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (4)

Empire (9)

Frühwald (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (2)

Imperial Coin (11)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (14)

Kroha (1)

Künker (3)

La Galerie Numismatique (5)

NIKO (2)

Rare Coins (7)

Rauch (6)

RND (5)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (4)

WAG (2)

WCN (1)

Знак (1)