Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 А (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,42 g
- Pure silver (0,0584 oz) 1,815 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1751
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 with mark А. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2316 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.
Сondition
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 13500 RUB
Seller Empire
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
