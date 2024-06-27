Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 А (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 with mark А. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2316 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.

Сondition AU (1) XF (6) VF (7) G (1) No grade (1)