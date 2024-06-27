Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 А (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 А - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 А - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,42 g
  • Pure silver (0,0584 oz) 1,815 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 with mark А. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2316 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 А at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 13500 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 А at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 А at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 А at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 А at auction Empire - September 21, 2023
Seller Empire
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 А at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 А at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 А at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 А at auction RND - May 24, 2019
Seller RND
Date May 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 А at auction Empire - December 22, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 А at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 А at auction AURORA - August 27, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date August 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 А at auction AURORA - February 28, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date February 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 А at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 А at auction Empire - May 31, 2013
Seller Empire
Date May 31, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 А at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1751 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

