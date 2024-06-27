Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1750 (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,42 g
- Pure silver (0,0584 oz) 1,815 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 200,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1750
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1750 . This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6964 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date August 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 21, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1750 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
