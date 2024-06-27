Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1750 (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1750 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1750 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,42 g
  • Pure silver (0,0584 oz) 1,815 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1750 . This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6964 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1750 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1750 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1750 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1750 at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1750 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1750 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1750 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1750 at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1750 at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1750 at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1750 at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1750 at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1750 at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1750 at auction Felzmann - August 29, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date August 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1750 at auction Felzmann - May 11, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date May 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1750 at auction Felzmann - March 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date March 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1750 at auction Imperial Coin - February 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 21, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1750 at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1750 at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1750 at auction Empire - September 27, 2014
Seller Empire
Date September 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1750 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

